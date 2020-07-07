Long was questioning the reconciliation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seen Him with was!

Which of the two former will remain Scott Disick? Kourtney Kardashian went ahead, but now he saw it was a girl

In addition to the media, separation in may last year Scott Disick and Sofia Richie not allowed to Express themselves in recent weeks, which have a close relationship, which, consequently, led many to believe that their reconciliation would be a matter of time. How is it that the former partner had used over the weekend for events related to Independence Day in UNITED States in Malibu.

As follows from the information that they had access to various media in the United States, excuñado from Kim Kardashian and daughter little Lionel Richie passed a good part of my day Walks and to lie on the beaches of the city California and in addition, held a tasting of the varied menu in the Asian Restaurant Nobu.

“Scott and Sophia enjoyed one day, very interesting and unobtrusive, in Malibu. The truth is that you see them are always very happy together, although this time, it seems that a couple of the groomsmen”showed witnesses to the magazine Us Weekly, which doesn’t seem to share with the theories that have appeared in circulation lately about the nature of their relationship.

However, entrepreneur and model do not have direct links in his lap, link, loving, or social networks and in other media. However, sources in his entourage said last week that Sofia would be very “it hurts” before the rumors that pointed to that Scott I have “hit” again in his former Courtney Kardashianthe mother of three sons.

“Sofia continues to be processed by vulnerability, we mean serious relationship, not just an adventure. She was with Scott at the moments, good and very good, always been a big support for him. But it will be okay, Sofia, so to win”explained to others the Trustee, in the same medium.