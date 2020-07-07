Niurka Marcos and his uncovered clothing conquer sporty “” Instagram

Mexico City.- True to the irreverence that characterizes it, Niurka Marcos it is left to see on social networks with your flirty clothing sporty, causes madness in your millions of followers.

Through the use of your account Instagramthe singer and actress public are a few of the photos shown with a red blouse and a tiny shorts of the same color, leaving the sight of her shapely legs.

You can also read: Romina, daughter of Niurka, photos in underwear and offers in Instagram

Thanks to this, the vedette was shown that their 52 years old to keep a silhouette retains worthy of envy, has managed, thanks to the constant exercise and a healthy diet.

You will be interested: She is the beautiful daughter of Pepe Bastn and the ‘missing’ actress of Televisa Natalia Espern

This is not the first time that Niurka Marcos proudly shows off your curves, therefore, it is normal that it is in outfit of bao while under the sun or exposed sport clothing for activity physics.

Source: Instagram @niurka.official