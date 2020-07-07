People with cat allergies may have more effective protection coronaviurs – Laura G

The virus affects each person differently, and in a recent study published on the website of the Daily Mail ” says that people with Allergy in everyday life, in reality can have some protection against coronavirus.

The publication States that, since the virus affects the lungs, of the population with allergies or asthma may be more victims, however, scientists and doctors have found that the number of patients with these diseases was less than in the General population.

In DRA. Samantha Walker, a specialist in Allergy and immunology, Director of research and innovation, British Lung Foundation and the British Lung Foundation explained that asthma or allergies, acts as a class barrier.

Could a cat allergy save you from a severe case of COVID-19? https://t.co/24BubpFAxq — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 23, 2020

He also said that the treatment, which lasts from asthma and allergies was requested to act as protection against the virus, since during the various researches it was established that, although if they can be infected with a virus few people develop dangerous consequences.

In addition, research conducted by “The Lancet Respiratory Medicine’ tried corticosteroids, which reduce allergies and can create an effect that inhibits the multiplication of virus.

On the same portal, pointing to another study, which was published in “The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Inmmunology’, and the results show that cells in children and adults with allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma, they can blow their hair cat, has fewer receptors ACE2, which are proteins that have COVID-19, the same that are attacking the body, and less likely that the virus in these bodies.

Although more needs to be done research and observations, so that suffering does not guarantee that concludes viruses without attention and care, as those that have been recommended, in China and the United States in patients with bronchial asthma, infected coronaviurs was not what was expected.