Q Retro.- Appears Samantha Garcia, Linda bachelorette party

Prior to coming to the altar, Samantha is received from the company and useful tips from the invited.

Samantha Garcia de La ROSA got excited, gorgeous bachelorette party, having as a basis the gardens Club, in the territory, gathered the friends and relatives of the bride, that will pull the wedding next month of October with Fernando Magana in the beautiful city of San Miguel de Allende. For holiday guests spent a pleasant evening, filling congratulations and best wishes to the future bride. Image Log file Q 6/7/2017

Rose, rose,Samantha Garcia and Vanessa Luna Rose, rose, Soul, Lily, rose, Vanessa Luna and Tasting Padilla Rose, rose, Samantha Garcia-Rose and Vanessa Luna Noemi Gonzalez, Susie by the Reynoso and Denisse Jimenez Stephanie Miller, Cecile Ascona Fernando Alvarez and is Yadira Leyva was dismissed from the singleness Samantha Garcia Lugaby Kings, Sofia ?????????? and Stephanie Miller Erandy Alvarez, Natalia Soto, Eric Perez and Mark Gallardo Tamara Sources, this is Yadira, I think, Cecil Ascona and Fernando Alvarez Liliana Montibele, Vanessa Cisneros, Concepcion Marquez, Emma Fox, adriana Orozco Light and Lulú Diluted Lucero Magana, Elena Araujo, Mariela and Valeria Magana Magana In festejada, Samantha Garcia de La Rosa was filled with congratulations Samantha Garcia-rose, bride-to-be will suffer marriage to Fernando Magana

Click ON: http://www.revistaQ.mx/

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/user/QMexicoTV

PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com.mx/espectaculosrevistaq

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/QQueMexico

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larevistaq/

Comments

Comments