rika Buenfil happy Monday, dance on the beach and shows why he is the “Queen of TikTok’

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
13


Mexico City.- rika Buenfil gave, shows once more why he as the “The Queen of TikTok’ with his latest release on the platform, video-on-the one that is displayed dance enjoy a sunset on the The edge of the beach.

In the grabacin, the actress is seen wearing a relaxed outfit, sports cap, tennis and a cangurera what you might use the afternoon for a walk.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here