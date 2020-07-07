- Thandie Newton: Filming with Tom Cruise was a ‘nightmare’ New York Post
- Thandie Newton says Tom Cruise got ‘frustrated’ with her on ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ set: I was ‘so scared’ Fox News
- Thandie Newton Shares Her ‘Nightmare’ Tom Cruise Story from ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ Yahoo Entertainment
- Tom Cruise Restarts Training for MI7, Does Motorcross, Helicopter Stunts autoevolution
- The Batman, Mission: Impossible 7 Exempt from Quarantine as Filming Resumes in the U.K. MovieWeb
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...