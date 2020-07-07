The history of Fashion in quantity and time

For the first time in history, Fashion week (from 6 to 8 July) will be held in the Internet, for the season Autumn/Winter 2020in order to comply with the principles of social distancing and travel restrictions.

For the oldest and most respected of fashion weekknown for its reality and size, fashion shows, were transported audiences to the moon (just look at the parade Autumn/Winter 2017 Chanel, who transformed the Grand Palais into a space station) and 3,500 years ago, at the time (you don’t need to look any further, from the collection Spring/Summer 2004 by John Galliano was inspired by ancient Egypt). In 2020, the Fashion show gone digital front coronavirus, but not stopped to watch a great show.

What is couture?

With source more Paris of the late nineteenth century, Haute Couture –which in Spanish means “high sewing” – is an expression of the most exquisite fashion. ‘Fashion at the forefront in the creation lab is a fantastic skill and innovation in design,” said Ralph Toledano (Sidney toledano), the President of Federation of Fashion and of Fashion, Vogue in the past year. “This is the land of freedom of expression designersand Builder image for brands‘.

Remembering the splendor Fashion Weekwe analyze data for the difficult craft of fashion.

1858

Illustration of fashion model dress with floral print, brown and black cross back Charles Frederick worth, 1939 © Carl Oscar August Erickson

The year in which the British designer Charles Frederick Worth –according to many fashion historians as the “father of Haute Couture” and “the first designer’– created the first “house of couture” Number 7 on the rue de la Paix in Paris.

1868

Year what Russian Fashion and Fashion (FHCM, for its acronym in French) was founded. In FHCM promotes French culture fashion and is responsible for the fashion weeks, men and women in Paris. Also supports designers who show the quality of craft that reaches the levels required for representation in the program of Fashion Week.

Fashion show: so, as is done in digital format by 2020

150

The number the average number of hours required for to create the dress simple or suit couture from beginning to end.

1,000

Part embroidery for clothing Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018

In the average number of hours you need to create details about embroidery slim and other decorations. Look 39 from the collection Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018 Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, demanding almost that much time to be completed.

1,600

The number of hours that it took create wedding dress couture Chiara Ferragnisigned Dior. and designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

6,000+

In the number of hours you need to create a dress of Haute Couture with embroidery details difficult and the scenery better.

4

The Dress Is Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018

In the size of the computer designed to create one suit Fashion Chanelconsists of première (seamstress leader) and three seamstresses.

It is thus that the Millennium couture

10

In the number of tests which may be required for a unique dress with great embroidery individually for the customer. Costumes, more simple, adopted in the model gates require less testing –often only two– and require six to eight weeks to be delivered. Some buyers for fashion mannequin with their actionsso there is no need, who is flying to Paris for different tests.

70

Look from Valentino Haute Couture for Spring-Summer 2020

In the number of Swiss workshop in Rome Valentino; this figure rises to 80 for collection.

2,200

In the number of skilled seamstresses to work in Couture around the world. The team gets a name im petite mainsthat literally translates as “little hands.”

2

How many times fashion houses every year his haute couture collections. Spring/Summer presented in January, while Fall/Winter is released in July.

16

Naomi Campbell to Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2003 © Steve Wood/Shutterstock

In the number of homes the fact that they allows you to legally use the names ‘Fashion’. To be eligible, each participant must perform at least one test, apply 50 looks for a year and hire a template in the workshop in Paris. The members of the official couture are: Adeline Andre, Alexandre Vauthier, Alexis Y, Bouchra Jarrar, Chanel, Christian Dior, Franck Sorbier, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Julien Fournié, Maison Margiela Maison Man, Kayrouz, Maurizio Galante, Schiaparelli and stéphane Rolland.

Maria Grazia Chiuri and says surrealism with Dior Haute Couture 2020

7

In the number of corresponding members’ or foreign members, including master classes not set in Paris. They include: Azzedine Alaïa, Elie Saab, Fendi Couture, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Versace, Viktor & Rolf

4,000

Nhe number dear patients Fashion around the worldthat includes, Queen Rania of Jordan, as well as Debra Reads, ex-General DIRECTOR of “Black Entertainment Television”, and is currently one of the Directors of the Board of Executive of Burberry.

9,000 1 million

Kaia Gerber on the runway Givenchy Haute Couture spring-summer 2020 © Victor VIRGILE

In euros, this the price of a regular outfit, the fashion for more complicated. Unlike ready-to-wearwedding dresses haute couture you do not have a fixed price – instead of having the final cost involves calculating the cost of each material, and the number of working hours involved

Models on the catwalk of Iris Van Herpen for the fall-winter season 2019 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto

So is the fashion trends of the season