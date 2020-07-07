The new Black Widow has? Cate Shortland spoke of the future of Florence Pugh in the MCU

Although Scarlett Johansson is always closely associated with the role of Natasha Romanoff, after ten years, but the rumors that there is a new Black Widow for future movies from Marvel Studios, about Cate Shortland spoke of Florence Pugh in the MCU.

Most of the fans of the comics will know that the Black widow is just a name, the keys were handed over and on the individual characters over the years.

The prequel of November, the public will give to adopt the last Chance to the Avengersafter many felt disappointed by his output in the final match, but already a lot of speculation that this is far from the last we see of the Black widow.

Many point out that Marvel is not one of the stars of faster growth of Hollywood-just to give you a role in a Film, so that, as he is in the comics, it is likely that Yelena Belova assume the identity of a Russian spy choose.

Rumors indicate that Pugh could be a smooth transition in the replacement of permanent Johanssonand even with a cameo appearance in ‘the Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

The MCU is in the middle of radical changes, which, according to the ‘Avengers: Endgame,” with many of the original members replaced Yelena is a great candidate.

In a recent interview Director Cate Shortland spoke of Florence Pugh in the MCU and he said he is ready and willing to be the next big female star, with Scarlett Johansson happy to deliver the paper.

“Kevin present realized that the public would expect that an origin-story, so of course, we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how cool the Florence Pugh would be. We knew that it would be great, but we didn’t know how cool that would be. Scarlett is so gentle, like, “Oh, I’ll give you the rod.” So it is going to encourage a different type of story female“said the filmmaker.

Although it is not exactly an unexpected development, but some of the really exciting ways to tell stories fresh with a new character in the MCU.