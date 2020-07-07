The suffering of Arturo Peniche for the death of four family members, the contractually COVID-19

The actor reported that his family lost four members this month, something that could worsen as a fifth is recovering in hospital (photo: Instagram @arturopenicheof)

The actor Arturo Peniche goes through moments of sadness when they announced that four of his relatives died because of the COVID-19. Peniche said that the virus was the main reason for the deaths, which happens to every os for the last 30 days. Well said, on the first actor for the program Today the chain Televisa.

My soul is sad, is grief for the losses I had. I have four this month and is very strong, very hard, very hard.

Unfortunately, the situation may be even worse, because it seems that she is a fifth member of the family is still in the fight against the disease, his cousin, Benjamin, is trying in this moment to recover from COVID-19 in a hospital. He was lucky to see a little more time:

My cousin Jorge Julio, on Wednesday died at six o’clock in the morning by the COVID-19; I still have a cousin, Benjamin, who is now trying to recover from the disease, because he was able to visit, wisely

Arturo Peniche was ecstatic to hear that there would be a grandfather for the second time (photo: Instagram @arturopenicheof)

This news has made that Arthur has announced with mixed feelings to the last couple of days, I recently had that his son Brandon is waiting for his second son, what would large-scale Peniche father a second time.

In addition, he called for the use of the people precautions, such as face towels, hand disinfectant, wash hands and the appropriate security measures to protect against the pandemic:

Let’s not be silly. Me too I get out here where I am, and no one with a mouth guard, and gloves; I can’t go chastising people because they have the right to rip off me, tucking in his private life, but it is the reality. If I nothing happens, take care, take care; if you seems to care, I care here and there that

MIXED FEELINGS IN THE FAMILY, PENICHE-CID

On the other hand, if Brandon and Kristal Cid already announced that she is expecting her second child, Sharis Cid and Arturo Peniche, the news celebrated and she said, very excited, to wait until the new member of the family.

And is that both families have added to the pain of the loss of people close to them, to the death in the family, Peniche, Sharis Cid lost her husband, the businessman, Isaiah Gomez, who was killed two years ago in San Miguel de Allende.

The businessman, Isaiah Gomez, was murdered in San Miguel de Allende, and the authorities responsible material fact (photo: Instagram @shariscid)collected

Isaiah Gomez was killed by Irving “N”, and shot him at least six times the employer, shortly after he was released by the opening of a hotel in the centre of San Miguel de Allende. The case became a scandal, because he immediately suspected that the assassination involved more than one person, the do of the form of the planning for the attack and the coldness of it.

The murder is already captured two of the parties involved, while you are free to another suspect, since no evidence was found that it was associated with the case, something that finally brought some peace to the family of Cid. But what really lifted her spirit was the arrival of a new baby in the family. The actress and model said:

Thanks to a little angel on the way was, I was able to motivate me to throw out all the enthusiasm in the world, couldn’t achieve, the world in an atmosphere of sadness, of mourning, so that it grabbed me from the hand of God, be positive, and if you wanted to give me the time to fall, I kept it for myself, but I wanted my granddaughter came in a happy environment and I’ve made it clear, there are days that I fall, because this is

