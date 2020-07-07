VIDEO: Manelyk of ‘Acapulco Shore’ shines with enormous suit bao

Acapulco, Guerrero.- The irresistible model and singer Manelyk González do not hesitate to very flirtatious on their social networks, when you visit a beach.

Just as it is your last stories Instagram where is dej view of Acapulco with a small and revealing suit bao.

You will be interested: This famous exacadmica the devotion of TV Azteca, riot, Televisa, and how they live now

The small size of the clothes of the participants Acapulco Shore allows us to monitor your curves from behind.

CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO

As expected, Manelyk was bombarded with hundreds of comments that your more than 9.8 million followers, the halagaron.

You can also read: Galilea Montijo paralyzes the entire ‘Today’, the arrival in a short, revealing dress lace

View this post on Instagram Sometimes a lifetime is not enough to forget a single kiss!!! A post shared by Manelyk Gonzalez (@manelyk_oficial) Jan 19, 2019 11:54am PST

Source: Instagram @manelyk_oficial