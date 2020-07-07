Who are the husbands of the most famous model in the world?

Brian Austin Green husband former model Megan Fox

The film and television actor won the beautiful former model and actress Megan Foxwith whom he got married in 2010 in a simple ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Currently, we have 3 wonderful children: Noah, 5 years, Bodhi 3 years, and “Trip”, of 1 year. The main character Beverly hills 90210 does not get tired to praise their beautiful children on their official Instagram account, and said that “My wife makes beautiful children”.

In an interview Vanity Fair asked Megan Fox how I met Brian Austinto which he replied: “the first time I saw, I felt butterflies in my stomach, I immediately fell in love with him. I remember we all went to the monitors to see the stage, and he accidentally touched my leg with his hands. I felt like electric shock all over my body.”

Marko Jarić husband Adriana Lima

Former professional basketball player who played seven seasons in the NBA, in European leagues, got married in 2009 in the US, with prestigiada model Adriana Lima he has two wonderful daughters, Valentine and Sienna.

Marko Jarić has a large investment in the stock market and real estate, as signature cosmetics Cover Girlthere is a chain of restaurants in the country, company, clothing, perfume, football team and the brand “vodka”. The annual income of athletes amount to $ 46 million and the state has $ 145 million, according to the magazine People with Money.

Adam Levine husband Behati Prinsloo

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and American actor and acknowledged leader of the group Maroon 5, who currently is the coach of TV programs The voice in the United States. After two years of Dating, in the end Adam LevineJuly 25, 2013. proposed marriage model Victorias Secret Behati Prinsloo in 2014, he married again, at the gala concert in Mexico of nearly 300 guests.

Tom Brady husband model Gisele Bundchen

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., better known as Tom Bradyprofessional player in American football team the New England Patriots of the National Football League, announced at the weekend that it will release its first book in September about the secret of success with Simon & Schuster.

Married in 2009, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen which has 2 children: Benjamin 7 years old and Vivian 4; but he has an older son, named John Edward Thomas Moynahan. Model Gisele Bundchen he said that when he saw Tom Brady the first time it was love at first sight: “I immediately, when I first saw it. I looked at him, smiled, and I thought it was a smile more perfect, and charismatic, what he saw. We sat and talked for hours and realized he was right, ever since we met we never stop talking for one day,” said the model in the magazine Vanity Fair.

ADI Ezra husband model Bar Refaeli

Israeli businessman runs the company “Net”, the fifth company was a more important food in the country, Hebrew. ADI Ezra has done military service, forced, and later graduated from the Business Academy in prestigiada their repatriation. After three years of relationship with the model Bar Refaeli (ex girlfriend Leonardo DiCaprio), in the end, gave him a Yes, 24 Sep 2015, wedding in Monte Carlo, in the North-Eastern part of Israel, in the luxurious Carmel Forest Spa Resort, with beautiful views of the Mediterranean sea.

Bar Refaeli he asked that the wedding day closes airspace that no one was able to move and take their picture. Have a daughter named Liv Ezra.