You Have Covid-19? “The Bebeshita’ from ‘Enamorándonos’ is absent from the program for health problems

Mexico City.- An integral part of the programme Enamorándonos, Danielle Alexis, better known as the ‘The Bebeshita“through their stories of Instagramreveals the causes of its absence in the program, because this is on Monday not seen TV Azteca.

It was through a clip, where the young man pointed out that it started to be very sick in your neck, believe so that some fans have that it could be Covid-19also , this is one of the symptoms.

