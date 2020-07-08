📷 With flowers, rebukes and messages of fans, the tour of AMLO by the EU

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his official activity Washington, DC, United States.

In its first two acts, it was the Mexicans who came out to support him, but also others, which has the advantage of the visit of the President through the fault of their government, the actions or to ask you to listen to your requests.

His first action was a Ceremony Deposit of wreath in the Monument to Abraham Lincoln.

After a wreath in the Statue of Benito Juarez.

In the Lincoln memorial, because they saw Mexicans who sympathize with him. I have pictures, he was greeted and shouted the slogans used in his presidential campaigns: “it’s an honor to be with Obrador” and “President, President”.

A different group, I look forward to your arrival at the monument to Benito Juárez.

It is also the ones that gave the allegations of the representatives of the way in the been ruling Mexico. She pointed out that it is “fail” in subjects such as economy, health, safety, and femicide.

Citizens, who said they had arrived part of the National Front AntiAMLO (Slows down) also in the scene.

A group of Mexican members of the coalition-Full rights for migrants and of the Council of confederations Zacatecanas waited for the agent with blankets, where they were asked to listen to him, to support his proposal, undocumented workers.

“We would like to add us in your development escúchenos plan,” she asked him with a blanket.

The visit to the White house

At 1 PM (time of Mexico) the President of the United States, Donald Trump received in the The white house, the Mexican head of state.

In the vicinity of the headquarters, a group of Mexican people came with flags, banners and even a mariachi band to Express their support for Lopez Obrador.

The 5:35 was a statements of the two presidents in the Cross Hall the White House.

The last activity is a dinner that offers the Trump to the Mexican head of state, his entourage and a group of entrepreneurs that accompany it.