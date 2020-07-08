Aguila juarista: what is the Band symbolizes, was of López Obrador in his meeting with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he arrives for a meeting at the White house in Washington, U. S., the 8. July 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his colleague Andrés Manuel López Obradormet this afternoon at the White house to discuss the various questions of foreign policy, but in the middle of the Protocol between the officials he stressed that the gang which the Mexican head of state, because it has stamped the eagle juarista, an emblem of his administration and the ideals he preached for several years.

This detail was discovered the writer and journalist Alberto Tavira, who spoke of the symbols of the ported López Obrador in his meeting with businessman Donald Trump.

The specialist in political journalism, he explained that the Band that you used this evening is the Mexican head of state is green, which symbolizes hope, an emotional state that AMLO plays, since he was the head of government of Mexico city in the year 2000, and called it “city of hope”.

Tavira added that the Band has different prints the aguila juarista, another true sign that the Mexican President has between their symbolism and that is part of the national history a part of the coat of arms of Constitutional government and the Republican side in the war with the Reform and Empire.

(Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

“The President of Mexico @lopezobrador_ he came to his first meeting with the President @realDonaldTrump with a tie, and the GREEN flag of the eagle Juarista emblazoned. The green alludes to the HOPE“wrote Alberto Tavira, this afternoon, to make allusion to the manner in which you presented the President in the White house, in the United States.

The use of these symbols is not isolated from Andrés Manuel López Obrador. On several occasions he has shown and expressed his affinity for the ideology of the former President of Mexico, Benito Juarez.

Also in his last race for the presidency, he referred to his now famous fourth transform and said in a debate in Millennium: “I contend that we are on the threshold of a transformation. There are three transformations: independence, Reform and the Mexican Revolution a hundred years ago, and we are going to be the implementation of the fourth transformation”.

Many years ago, in 2006, on the aguila juarista, what he said would be a part of the coat of arms of the government, or the emblem of his “presidency is legitimate.”

“We don’t want to Eagle Mocha the conservative, the reactionary, the eagle on the right, the rejected, the people; this it is a symbol that we are to restore the Republic”lopez OBRADOR said at a rally, he has performed in Cordoba, Veracruz.

The symbol, he was referred to Lopez Obrador, what he defines as “the eagle juarista and Republicans” (photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

The icon you mentioned was López Obrador in this he himself defined as “the eagle juarista and Republicans” and that was adopted during the government of Benito Juárez, was on several occasions between 1858 and 1872.

The government of Mexico is also noted that this type of shield was in the Flag of the first battalion of the infantry-or Flag del águila Juarista, between 1854 and 1880.

The two presidents met late in the afternoon in the premises of the White house in the framework of the new start agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Trump and Lopez Obrador are gathered together in search of a “the long-term solution to illegal immigration”, according to the White house.

The convoy of President López Obrador stepped to 14:00 (time in Washington) to the White house; where he counterpart was received by his us.

The Mexican Head Of State his entourage and journalists who accompany you to events at the White house, were a test COVID-19, last-minute subject, as part of the Protocol, to enter the premises.

According to the principles of the left, López Obrador historical Tribute of Lincoln and Juárez were, during his visit to the US this morning.

