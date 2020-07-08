An amazing mansion in the millions of dollars that bought Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in California

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continues to build his family and Kingdom together. This time the partner of millionaire bought an amazing mansion in California.
According to Variety magazine, on capital calculated in 1.395 million US dollars, and the name “Diva ” Bronx”. This house built in 1948 and located in Newcastle-upon-Tyne Ave., has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, living room with fireplace, dining room, gym and outdoor garage, swimming pool and other services.
House dream, there are also rooms for guests and the Cabinet is completely isolated from the house, from the rear of the garage, space and privacy. After contacting sales from 27 April 2020, as a result the case was closed on June 3.
It’s not only properties that are shared by the Alex and JLo. They also have a house in Malibu, which he bought in 2019 to a value of 6.6 million dollars, a mansion, $ 28 million in Bel Air, and Manhattan penthouse worth $ 20 million.
In addition, they have different properties in Miami, one of them is the mansion in which they live currently and where they are in quarantine, which was built in composition in 2013.