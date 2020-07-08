Aquarius – Wednesday, 8. July 2020: I encourage, in any way, you take a bold step forward | horoscopes Aquarius

News astrological: This Wednesday, the moon in transit is in Aquarius, approaching the sign of Pisces, and we have a vibration in the number 1 from the beginning. This is the result of the addition of the presence (8) month (7), and year (2020=4), and therefore 8+7+4=19, 9+1=10, 1+0=1. This has a great relevance, since it is in a Phase of change, of adaptation, but of the beginnings. Remember that every morning when we Wake up is a new beginning, and we must use it, because it is a new opportunity that life gives us, to correct what we did wrong and what we have done. The planets mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto and the asteroids, Ceres continues to decline.

The planetary cycle of life marked by a Phase of changes in their lives, and many water-men, or leave a job, start another, or in something completely different to what you have done until this day.

The love far away from this effluvium, and you will have the ability to recognize, to know, to discover who’s telling the truth, and who is mintiéndote. You will leave this sixth sense that when you apply it you results.

It is in your life in the energy of your ruling planet!

Love

In these moments you need to prepare, in the present life, and not that all love is, the experience of their past, as this would result in scenes of jealousy, and hinder’d, a relationship that promises a lot of things, if you know how to cultivate.

Health

The new style of life that you have taken to your health is to improve, to give you to achieve good results and within a short time you will begin to reap the fruit of your body, with less weight, more energy and a better physical layout.

Work

They are somewhat prone to discussions at work, but you can avoid them, if your maturity and intelligence. Nothing will get through to argue with those who know only to fight and cause problems. Reacts with class and style, their stunts and poses.

Money and assets

Do things your way and follow your gut feeling, for now, in money matters you have intuitive good sponsorship and if you are guided by what he says, your inner being, you will be able to be big business, earn more and success in the chance.

Biorhythm astral today

Level of sexual energy on this Wednesday: intense.

Dynamic cosmic, you should use: the dynamics of the energy of the moon in your sign, and the existing opportunities forward to the plans you have in mind.

A dangerous trend today, Wednesday, in your sign Aquarius: ignore your imagination, do not worry about your deepest feelings.

What should I avoid?: the not hesitate, to focus my attention on one thing and desvariar doing a lot at the same time, or commit errors.

