Aracely Arámbula is wearing a transparent blouse polka dot very low-necked maxi tulle skirt, and is chair of sensuality

Aracely Arámbulain the midst of all the success that we had with the first and second season of the soap opera, The woman began the month of July are reminiscent of other productions flagship, which has played the main role in Wild hearts. It was a story of time set in the nineteenth century, the main role alongside Eduardo Yañez, and transmitted to The stars in the year 2019, to mark the hearts of their fans.

In his profile of Instagram, you have to rebook, to the publication of his report of fans @arafanscanada, where the artist is shown, which is hidden in the character of Aimeé Montes de Oca, nice with your dress antique with hat and a knotted black flower and sash at her neck.

The see-through blouse moles of Aracely Arámbula

Something, for sure, is that Aracely, 45 years old, it already looks spectacular, what is the century, the age or the occasion. Interpret the roles, the most magnificent, the most delicate and the most battle-hardened and have the outfit flirty in each of these stages.

Although the fans of the actress enjoyed it to see you on the red carpet of the event. Although it is currently more reserved and not so many shows that on Instagram a couple of photos of Aracely Arámbula, the in the Awards your world in 2016 with a view shocking was viral.

It is an outfit consisting of a see-through blouse, decorated with small polka dots, with embroidered lace in the chest area and wrists, which a lot of attitude and elegance to your appearance. This part of the view, contrasting with the black tulle skirt, revealed it looked like a Princess.

Needless to say, that was one of the artists, the best-dressed of the night, because he knew how to bring out the transparencies, so elegant and sensual, so that you can the chair. In addition, bragged about his lanky figure, which it retains after two pregnancies.

