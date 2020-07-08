At full volume: Rosala mostr their skills, and gave a small dance class

In recent years, Rosala showed that he is one of the artists most famous today for the fact that their songs do not stop, raise the position in the ranking of the most important in the world.

In fact, it seems that each material that produces the famous worldwide singer est doomed to successwhat can be seen in his later works.

Sometimes, regardless of the time of quarantine Rosala always for the music industry with the arrival collaboration with Travis Scottin???.

The fact that in a few weeks, your story was a sensation in social networks, so that not even the singer was born in Barcelona want to dance this song at full volume.

Through his official account on Instagram, the singer of 26 years compartments video TikTok in public where she can see and do) choreography rhythm???.

In intrprete With Height he present a sport mode, which consisti in pantaln light blue, white top with long sleeves and sunglasses.

The most attractive one in the video is the style of Deposit singer Spanishas in Residence Onda Blu will be the best great connection to his flamenco own shares hip-hop.

Within a few hours a successful artist has received over four million views and thousands of comments, which emphasized her beauty and all his movements.