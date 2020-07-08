Blumhouse & Universal Move ‘Halloween Kills’, ‘Forever Purge’ & More To Later Release Dates – Deadline

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. Blumhouse & Universal Move ‘Halloween Kills’, ‘Forever Purge’ & More To Later Release Dates  Deadline
  2. ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a bigger kill count than any other ‘Halloween’ film  Yahoo Entertainment
  3. Halloween Kills Pushed to 2021, Candyman and The Forever Purge Also Postponed  IGN
  4. “A Slasher Movie Times 100”: John Carpenter Teases a Massive Kill Count in ‘Halloween Kills’  Bloody Disgusting
  5. ‘Halloween’ Sequels, ‘Candyman’ Pushed Back by Universal  Variety
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here