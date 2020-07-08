Bolsonaro could be sued for the removal of facial wipes

The Brazilian Association of Newspapers (ABI, for its acronym in Portuguese) announced this Tuesday that it will file a lawsuit to the Supreme court against the President Jair Bolsonaro, for those who accuse the, “at risk” the lives of the journalists, had for with the announcement of his positive test coronavirus.

“Although we know that he was infected with the Covid-19, the President Jair Bolsonaro continue to act in a criminal manner and endangered the lives of other people,” said the President of the ABI, Paulo Jeronimo de Sousa, in a press release.

Sousa criticized that the President “broke the insulation recommended by the doctors,” and “journalists of means of communication, which, in its opinion, in connection”, in order to inform their policy “to you personally, is that infection with the pathogen.

The head of state, 65 years of age and one of the leading companies tend to be skeptical about the severity of the disease, appeared with a mask made of plain white and without the observance of the safety distance with the informants, the covered stopped at the apparition, their microphones close to the mouth by the ruler.

Near the end of his intervention, Bolsonaro to say walked a few steps back to get away from a few meters away from the reporters and removed his mask, a few last words.

For the ABI, the attitude of the President violated article 131 of the Brazilian penal code, which punishes “practice, with the purpose to transfer, the other is a serious disease that it is infected” or “a fact in the situation, the disease, the threat of punishment from one to four years of imprisonment and a monetary penalty.

The Association considered, the judgment is also against article 132 to expose “the life or health of another to direct threat and imminent”.

“It is not possible to visit the country, without a reaction on subsequent behavior, beyond the lack of responsibility and a clear crime against public health,” added De Sousa.

The leader of the extreme right, tend to underestimate the severity of the pandemic, since the start of the Health Crisis and has been disturbed on many occasions, the health recommendations, confirmed on Tuesday that it is infected with the pathogen after the presentation of some symptoms, such as 38 ° C of fever and muscle pain.

He pointed out, however, that it is “totally fine” and reported that the treatment with chloroquine, a Malaria, whose effectiveness against the Covid-19 is not scientifically proven, but defended it as a safe remedy for the disease.

During the crisis, the President of the Covid-19 the “gripecita, went to demonstrations in his favor, and several times went through Brasilia, resulting in agglomerations, because, as he says, his duty is to “the people.”

Brazil is the epicenter for Latin America of the pandemic, and the second country most affected by the coronavirus, according to the United States, the record 1.66 million infections and approximately 67 thousand deaths, a thousand 254 deaths in the last day.

