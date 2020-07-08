Cartier launches its first boutique in the Internet

6/6

Although jewelry is something that immediately won fans Cartieryou can also find maroquinería, accessories, perfume, watches and other items for women and men, demonstrating a good relationship not only with customers, but also from the country that also was evident in the selection of Mexico as Michelle Halls or Eiza González to become the Latin deputies one of their latest collections, reflecting its style and the feminine style of the brand.

Physical stores are still adjusting to the new normal, created by a coronavirus, but the first luxury boutique is a good option for learning in the dazzling world of Cartier.

Parts that are already available on the platform… what was your new object of desire?