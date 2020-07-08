Celia Lora celebrates The foal a great gift; what are friends for?

The Digital Millennium

Celia Lora inspires his followers with his participation in the reality show Acapulco Shore, in addition to the beauty looks in the social networks. On this occasion, the Mexican model, the a few photos captured for you in addition to Luis The Foal Mr on his birthday.

The model and daughter of rocker Alex Lora together a number of photos in your account of Instagram, which is the most charming and great gift you gave looks, your partner Acapulco ShoreLuis The Foal Knight. The gift and the message with which he devoted himself in the image caught the attention of the users of social networks began with the questions if there is a relationship between them.

In the pictures you can see that Celia Lora didn’t want to birthday number 28 The Foal will go unnoticed, as in the place where they met, was filled with balloons until ordered to do a few arrangements for the participants Acapulco Shore. In the first, decorated by Casballoons your name, desire, happy birthday, a huge bottle of champagne, and on the sides two balloons of the heart were.

While the second agreement was signed by Globotes CDMX, it was smaller, silver, blue and green. This is also the desire and a bottle of champagne came. In the two photos you can see Celia Lora and The Foal Gentleman smiles a lot.

“Happy to meet @luis_acashore I love you with all my heart and soul thank you for being in my life, I hope that I will always be #felizcumpleañosamor, #felizcumple #Mexico #cdmx. Many thanks to @casballoons_oficial congratulations!”, Celia Lora wrote in your account of Instagram.

Although Celia Lora has repeatedly affirmed, that by the time he is not interested in a romantic relationship with someone who is not his message was interpreted as if the model and the participants Acapulco Shore They had a romance. However, between the characters, there is a strong bond of friendship.

The detail that the model he did, to his partner of the program is the accession of the solidarity actions that you have performed during the quarantine time, by advertising from local businesses that are affected by the health crisis.

