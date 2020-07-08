Courtney Kardashian says about the differences exit reality family

The Digital Millennium

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian was in the center of events that had an aggressive debate, which ended the fight during the episode Keeping Up with the Kardashiansin reality the show continues at every step of their disputes of life. The result of the confrontation, Courtney announced that to become the participant of TV programs she writes next to his sister, as he assured that painful to watch again and again “dark moments”.

After several weeks of struggle, Courtney Kardashian decided to break the silence and in the end settled on what the true reasons you decided to leave reality the show, recorded for more than 13 years, with his sisters Kim, Khloéwhose fame came with the TV.

During an interview for the magazine Vogue Saudi, Courtney Kardashian he admitted that he left Keeping Up with the Kardashians because he was environmental harmful for her because he said he spent too much time focused, making a TV show.

“I was on the set of non-stop for 14 years … I felt unsatisfied, and he turned into a toxic environment for me that still holds a large part of my life,” he said Courtney.

Later specialist he mentioned that he had lost her privacy, furthermore, he assured that do not want to quit and just wants to do something that will make him happy.

“Privacy is something that I appreciate, and it’s hard to find a balance between private moments and to be a ‘reality show’ show. People have a misconception that I don’t want to work, that it is not. I follow my happiness and put my energy into what makes me happy.”

In addition, Courtney Kardashian thanked him for the opportunities he had thanks reality show, but admits that trying to find a balance between his life and work, and spend more time with their children.

“I always do everything that’s possible when I’m with my kids, not to be on my phone, to participate in what we do, and have those moments that you look into the eyes and connect. This is very important,” – said the economist.

