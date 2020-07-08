Emit López Obrador and Trump joint Declaration

The President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump in his message in conjunction with the T-MEC. Image: video Capture

MEXICO CITY

After he held a private meeting in the White house, the President of the United States and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Donald Trump, issued a common Declaration on the occasion of the entry into force of the trade Treaty between the two countries and Canada (T-MEC).

Later, the leaders held a meeting after the greetings, Protocol, and signature of the guest book in the White house, as part of the strengthening of relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Secretariat of Foreign relations (SRE), López Obrador and Trump the trilateral agreement on trade matters held in place of the 1. July of the previous Treaty of 1994.

Both have stressed that the T-MEC will allow the investment and trade in North America, for the benefit of the three Nations, as well as the citizens with the creation of more and better jobs, for example.

The Mexican head of state began, from an early age, his activities in Washington, D.C., by wreaths to the monuments of Abraham Lincoln and Benito Juarez, in front of the latter even sang the national anthem.

Later the day includes a working lunch, led by López Obrador, and the trombone, with the participation of delegations, as well as managing Director of the two countries.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE THE STRENGTHENING OF BILATERAL RELATIONS

In the morning, the poet Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller and the President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, agreed that the visit of Lopez Obrador will come to Washington, D.C., and the T-MEC to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Through their social networks, Ivanka Trump posted a photo two years ago in the posing with Lopez Obrador following the decision of the protest as President of Mexico, which was accompanied with a message that the meeting of the two presidents.

“Our Nations are always United by common values, common love for the freedom and for the deep devotion to faith and family. This visit will be published to further strengthening our friendship”.

Also, the secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, a welcomed the Executive of Mexico to the White house, and stressed that this will be the shielding of the economic relations and to the prosperity and regional security.

In questions of immigration, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, he stressed that the coordinated work between the two countries to a decline in illegal migration to the United States, and that he trusted still in the same line, in addition to the containment of organised crime.

