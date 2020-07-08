EPA approved disinfectants against COVID-19

The Environmental Protection agency (EPA) approved two Disinfection products against the COVID-19caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

The two new Disinfection products against the COVID-19 approved by the EPA for surfaces, the Lysol disinfectant Spray and Lysol disinfectant Max Cover crapthat have been shown to be effective against the coronavirus.

According to the EPA, these two Disinfection products against the COVID-19 are the first, the so-called “list N” for the Agency revised the data of the laboratory investigations and the statements of the approved labeling against the SARS-CoV-2 to surfaces.

Before the products are legal declarations can make that can kill certain pathogens, such as the SARS-CoV-2, the EPA, the Declaration of approve must, in accordance with data validation.

For this reason, and due to the new viruses usually do not are available immediately for laboratory testing, the EPA established a guide for viral pathogens .

This guide allows manufacturers to EPA with data, even before an outbreak, which show that their Products are effective against killing the virus more difficult to the SARS-CoV-2.

In this way, the EPA will update the list of Disinfectant the specified criteria for use against the SARS-CoV-2.

This List Disinfectant call list “N” contains more than 420 products that meet the Agency’s criteria for use against the SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. So these two Surface disinfectants for the elimination of the virus from the COVID-19, brand Lysol is added to the products approved by the EPA.

Products approved disinfectants and hand sanitizers

The “list ” N” contains only the surface disinfectant registered with the EPAincluding Cleaning wipes for surfacesso, that should not be applied to the skin or is ingested.

The hand disinfectants, liquid Soaps, anti-septic and anti-bacterial Soaps are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also in the United States.