Ernesto Chavana-Cubes, the driver of the card Is the Multimedia-coronavirus

The Driver Show, Multimedia, Ernesto Chavana, positive Covid-19 gave.

Through comments in social networks, friends of Chavana, your best wishes have given.

You’re strong buddy! I know that you are going to get out of this @ErnestoChavana this virus will make you stronger — Mauricio Alatorre (@malatorre) 7. July 2020

My prayers for q and recover from my good friend @ErnestoChavana 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 gave positive covid #QuedateEnCasa #nosalgan — Jessica (flaketi) (@flaketi) 8. July 2020

After The Columnaria, the public believed that it was a ploy for advertising for the program could, but the website confirmed the information with a close friend of the driver.

Later, it was the same Chavana, who confirmed the message.

Thank you all for your tokens of affection to this mortal 🤝💖 #EsShow it is not have to take care of us and take care of our own in this pandemic, the COVID-19 — Ernesto Chavana (@ErnestoChavana) 8. July 2020

In addition, a voice out of the hospital, to Show your program, and explained that you are aware of your level of oxygen supply, and that it is not necessary to have been on oxygen, so he hopes to continue.

Friend chavana not 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😰😰😰😰 ❤️♥️@multimediostv @ErnestoChavana Mood friend overcomes the virus will not give up 🙏 🏻 🙏 🏻 🙏 I🏻 resado for you friend chavis you feel, I think, in the cobid19 coronavirus ♥ awesome mood take, like chavana greetings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/r6PNR430Wc — Brayan Beaver (@Brayancastor97) 8. July 2020

