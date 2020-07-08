EU-more than 3 million infections Covid-19

United States the country in the world, the most of the Pandemic Covid-19overcame this Wednesday the 3 Million Cases confirmed coronavirus in the middle of a peak in several States such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

According to a separate census of the Johns Hopkins University, United States of America a total of 3 million 9 thousand 611 infection, and 131 to TEUR 594 deceased has taken until now.

But health authorities believe that the actual number of infections is likely 10 times greater, equivalent to 10% of the population.

“In this Phase, we have tested more than 39 million Americans, including more than three million Americans are positive in the tests,” said Pence in a press conference in the White house.

The numbers have increased in the last few weeks, while it has also increased the number of diagnostic tests expanded, with the proportion of positive results is also grown.

The United States is the country with the most death by the Covid-19with more than 131 thousand dead, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University.

The u. s. vice president -who came to the press conference wearing a mask – he indicated that the States are the most distressing, Arizona, Florida and Texas, and they had “notes” that the proportion of positive tests has stabilized.

With regard to the situation in Florida, one of the most congested, Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White house for the pandemic, he also pointed out that the consultations in the emergency Department for respiratory symptoms in connection with the Covid-19 low.

Read more: IHME offers more than 200 thousand deaths in the USA for November of Covid-19

EU pulls out of THE

The government of the President Donald Trump formally, the United Nations notified on Monday that he is withdrawing from the THE fact that will take place in the next year. This means that a new government or a change of circumstances could override the decision.

Trump has sharply criticized THE accused for his reaction to the pandemic of coronavirus, and has been, what is the influence of china.

In the announcement of the measure to the White house, Trump said that the Chinese authorities “ignored”, to report its obligations, and, on the contrary, under pressure, the organization, to deceive the public about an epidemic that has killed more than 130 thousand Americans.

The United States is the largest donor to the WHO, over 450 million dollars a year, but owed about $ 200 million the annual fee. The financial obligations before your right of withdrawal you must meet.

lsm