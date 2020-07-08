George Bush is of the of TV Azteca

With the the pretext of “updating”, the cast that you see on the screenwe found that the journalist Jorge Zarza 49-year-old, he was fired from TV Azteca.

The admission examination to the UAM in accordance

And although we know that this message fell into the mercy of the operator, had no other choice, than to you have to take the decision in their heads on the best way.

It is only a couple of weeks ago was that he was about this decisionand it is known that in the next few days, the owner of ‘the facts AM’ will have the opportunity to say goodbye to the air of your listeningthe followed his work for over 20 years.

A person working in the field of news channel told us that several young people aremake test-pilot in the air; this is a Mixture of news, gossip and entertainment.

Bush he has been working for more than 20 years in televisionin In 1995, resigned as a reporter at Aztec Newsand later, in 1999, he was there as a presenter for the output of the Lunch of the ” facts“in In 2011 changed to “facts AM’.

TV Azteca has not published the revocation Adrián Cue

________________________________________

Do not forget to download our app TVNotas:

Android Users Google Play

User iOS App Store

Also, you will receive our print edition in your house, only to the phone 8002288668 #QuédateEnCasa