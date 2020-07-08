Hacked all the drama between Charlie D Amelio, and chase Hudson E! Online Latino

For its part, chase, 17, said that “Charlie is a wonderful person, and I am more than grateful and blessed for what I have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart until the end of life. We regret that we waited so long in the open [la ruptura]but it was something that we wanted to handle in private first.”

The stars of the teen sparked rumors of romanticism in December 2019, but has not made an official romance on Valentine’s Day, when they stopped to watch the pair in Instagram.