Hailey Baldwin caught Justin Bieber is

United States.- Anyone would have said that Ricky Martin it was crazy, quarantine, judging by his latest video on Instagram. And it’s not. Despite the fact that in April said the UPS and downs that he lived in a pandemic in Covid-19this time, his publication had a different purpose, that almost borders on intent to hide. Fans reacted to the applause and laughter just over 1 hour you should be in a clip.

At first glance, everyone thinks that he’s lost common sense. And that in the latter film, which is white and black, artist 48 years ago, many winks and gestures, and the person who stole the smiles of more than one; no doubt he was like a ray of joy, who climbed through a window in his followers, in those days, those difficult and restless.

Although publishing to Instagram had over 100 thousand views and almost 1,000 comments, fans, more militant posing his statement in detail, that it seems more than a message, a big announcement. As for the second year? Because it is worth Recalling that in late may released a disc record label Pause which consists of 6 questions: I Just Remember one, Maybe Sharks and Cántalo. In addition, it should be noted the collaboration suite: sting, Resident, Diego Shrimp, Bad Bunny, Peter Hood and Carla Morrison.

Notice Ricky Martin

It turns out that the interpreter Livin la Vida loca wrote up the clip in the famous social network the following: “Play”. So that many of his fans were raised, which can fall apart in the next parts of this album, which is called in General PausayPlay. At the moment we know that this disk can come to be published in July or September, according to looked Ricky Martin in an interview to the media in the United States.

“I amoooooooo❤ it’s amazing and I hate you because you’re not with me, Congratulations on 🇻🇪 Venezuela, Ricky”, “how wonderful you are, doesn’t matter, “quarantine”, “Crazy and beautiful, but I love you”, “so weird sos beautiful”, “always”, “I wanna be with you” and “You’re the best in the world I love you”, “I ❤ this, taking 8. wonder of the world! 💋 Good night With 🇦🇷” between messages more vivid.