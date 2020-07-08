Has Carlos Rivera reveals Televisa? this video of Instagram would confirm it

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
15


Mexico City.- It is known that most of the fans the Carlos Riverathe singer had his beginnings with the participation of the famous Reality show, The Academyhowever, not to see the time after, an advance on your Artistic CareerRivera would decide, in an independent way.

Thanks to the hard work and effort, the talented went from being known as ‘exacadémico’ recognized his own name as an artist, so that he of great fame and prestige.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here