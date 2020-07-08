Joseph Candle, 64, entered eternal rest on Thursday, 25 June 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.

Joseph was a proud veteran and served honorably in the Navy of the United States aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.

It was preceded by the death of his father, Joseph Candle, and her sister, Margarita Nájera.

Left to cherish his memory, her mother, Julia Sails; his wife, Blanca; his daughter, Yvette, and her son Joseph; his sister, Paula Rodriguez and his brothers Jorge and Javier Candle; and his son-in-law, Horacio Martinez III and Eusebio Rodriguez, Jr.

Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Monday, 29 June 2020, among eleven a.m. and two p.m., and a memorial service will begin at two o’clock in the afternoon, tomorrow, this Chapel of darling – Mouser Funeral Home. Services cepelio will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens with military honors to be conducted under the auspices of V. F. W. Issue # 2035.

There is a limit to seventy-five people in the chapel of the funeral home at any time because of the situation COVID. Must comply with the rules of the current social distance. Requires a face mask in the funeral home at any time.

Memories of Mr. Candles can be divided into www.darlingmouser.com.

