Kosovo.- The office of the Special Prosecutor of The Hague is the question of the President of Kosovo next week

MADRID, 8 (EUROPA PRESS)

The President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has informed this Wednesday that he will travel next week to The Hague, where he is questioned by the prosecutors of the special court for Kosovo, the defendant, the him until the end of June, the Commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his alleged responsibility in the vicinity of a hundred murders during the last war (1998-1999).

In a televised broadcast message in its account of Facebook, the President explained that, “just like their compatriots in the face of international justice, dignity, and integrity”, it is necessary that the population, ” remain United in the face of challenges for the country.”

“Let me share with you to be interviewed on Monday, I travel to The Hague as a guest by the special Prosecutor’s office,” he said, before the position that “the unity of the citizen, of living together, inter-ethnic, institutional stability and trust in institutions are necessary for Kosovo to live the vision that you as part of the NATO, the European Union and to the maintenance of friendship with the United States”.

So, has thanked the support received and has insisted that Kosovo, “despite being a victim, he is working with the institutions of the judiciary to deal with claims for war crimes.”

The prosecution claimed that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli (a political leader of the kosovo) and the other alleged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly a hundred murders. The alleged crimes cited in the indictment involved hundreds of victims of the kosovo-Albanians, Serbs, roma and other ethnic groups and political opponents, as already stated, by the public Prosecutor.

The Prosecutor’s office has said that the costs include murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture, and has ensured that he has been forced to the public prosecution by the “repeated efforts” by the President of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli, created the “disability and undermines” the work of the special courts for Kosovo, which was judged in The Hague for war crimes in the former Serbian province, and was in the order of the Parliament of kosovo.

The prosecution has claimed, moreover, that both Thaci as Veseli would be decided the implementation of a covert action” to the repeal of the law that the establishment of the Tribunal for war crimes and hinder their current job. Thaci, for his part, emphasized that to resign, if the charges are formally filed.