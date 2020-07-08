Kourtney Kardashian in her reason to leave KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian was not restrained in the absence of its interest in participating in a reality show of her family. In March, announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashiansbut did not specify if you take a break and limit its role, or if you are willing to always from the.

Ads, Courtney always wanted to write. Now the Kardashians explained for the first time, so I left KUWTK. “I was on the set of non-stop for 14 years,” he said Vogue Saudi. “I felt unsatisfied, and he turned into the environment toxic for me to continue practicing as a life, as it was”.

“People have a misconception that I don’t want to work that is not so,” Courtney.

In addition, Courtney was handwritten on the cover of the magazine. “The direct effect in itself. Kourtney Kardashian released”, – said about his departure from the program. “Privacy is something that I came to judge and to find a balance private moments, being on a reality show, it was difficult,” he said in an interview.

He also spoke about the criticism he received in the most “free” from the Kardashians. “People have a misconception that I don’t want to work, that it is not. I follow my happiness and put my energy into what makes me happy,” he added. Currently his approach is to find a balance in your personal life and spend more time with their children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5.

Recall that Courtney recorded 18 season of the reality show. In the past there was a big battle between Kim and Courtney. Among the many things that most Kardashians presented in the program his relationship with Scott Disicktheir branches and other problems.

Earlier, Kendall Jenner, I’ve already talked about Courtney leaving the program. This during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. Jenner proposed that Kardashian has not completed finally KUWTK.

“No, well, first, do not have [está Kourtney dejando el show]”- started Jenner. “I think Courtney has no boundaries, and it is quite clearand I think in order to answer this question a little further, has always been not to let my personal life fully in the program, and it’s always been something for me, but for Courtney in that time let his life be in the program so now it’s a bit more changes, I think, to understand it all. But no, I don’t think make sure that you fully not to be in the program,” said Kendall.