Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner accused of not paying its employees

Kendall and Kylie Jenner already have extensive experience as entrepreneurs, as has long been supplying the market of clothing and accessories together. Five years ago, Kylie released her brand makeup Cosmetics Kylie, and now I decided to join the sisters Kendall and quit laying the new line, Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics.

wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner! the KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time, so i hope you guys love it! pic.twitter.com/PJodwlipKx — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 20, 2020

But millions of sisters who are starring these days, and controversy before which they had to Express their opinion. It they are accused not to pay, and workers of factories that make their productslocated in the Bangladesh.

Were social networks, where sister Kim Kardashian accused of some users, knowing that the company Global Brands Group (GBG) has suspended payments of its employees South Asian countries, on the occasion of the economic crisis caused by a coronavirus.

All Jenner quickly responded, running the tap to clear the name of his brand. As they saidbrand Kendall + Kylie does not apply to GBG, but only worked with this company in the field of business development that the failure of the GBG its employees, will have nothing to do with the overall brand of the Jenner sisters.

Kendall and Kylie say their brand is the property of 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG, and deny that there had been any complaints in connection with payment of from the factory in Bangladesh or any other country in which production takes place Kendall + Kylie.

“We know that this is a difficult time for the fashion industry and the garment workers in General, and we continue to support all of our partners working in the factories that produce our products”, he said the sisters publicly in his official message, explaining that payments for workers was OK.