López Obrador and Trump will discuss “a long-term solution to illegal immigration”: the White House

The flags of the United States and Mexico wave on the bridge, the El Paso, Ciudad Juarez, separated in the border region. July 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The White house announced on Wednesday, in the framework of the first visit of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the United States, during the meeting with the President Donald Trumpboth presidents will discuss a long-term agreement on the issue of immigration.

“This afternoon, the President, Donald Trump has been the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be welcomed to the White house, where discuss a long-term strategy for the control of illegal migration”the official website of the venue announced, citing record your time Washington Examiner.

“The historical work, the authorities, headed by the two presidents, were from the USMCA is something that we of course go to mark … but also, our cooperation, and historical migration, which has fallen,” said a senior official Reporters in a call Tuesday night.

It was expected that the focus of the event also plans to be a hot topic for trump before the election: immigration, on the trade between the two Nations of North America, but the White house.

“The illegal migration has now decreased to 85%, mainly from Central American countries, that would be possible without the help of President López Obrador with the plan of protection of migrants in which we work, and the 25,000 men and women of the national guard, which he has presented, the Northern and southern borders to protect the people here illegally,“ the official said.

To stop “now, on the basis of the relationship between these two presidents and in the location of the flow of short-term illegal migration, and to protect the lives of people, now we can build on this and have long-term effects, with the leadership of the growth of the private sector in the South of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador “.

The International Finance Corporation for the development of the United States pledged US $ 2 billion investment in the growth of the private sector and the creation of jobs, as well as a thousand million El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which provided its citizens the greatest number of migrants, They stopped at the southern border in the year 2019.

The management of Trump expects his counterparty to be open for the implementation of the long-term initiatives after the last successful Mexican deployment of the national guard and the Federal police in June last year to arrest illegal immigrants who pass through Mexico to the United States.

Elements of the national guard for use in the Northern border

PHOTO: ISABEL MATEOS/CUARTOSCURO

“One of the things that is an obsession of the President López Obrador he constantly is, ‘OK, now we have to cut the Problem of illegal migration in the short term, whathow do we ensure that the basic causes the? migration… to ensure that these families you will find not only opportunities, but also employment, access to basic necessities, wage growth and competitiveness in their countries and in their communities, in particular,“ said a spokesman.

Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, senior policy analyst at the Institute for migration policy in Washington, said the cited portal Washington the two politicians have to win more fight.

“The Central idea here is how to ensure cooperation in the implementation of the law and the management of migration in General, something that can be maintained is, in the long termnot an answer and a response from the Mexican government to pressure from the United States, that it was compared to last year.”

Ruiz Soto said invest in jobs in the South of Mexico, of the Central reasons to stay there instead of his emigration to the United States,as well as opportunities for the Mexicans.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, CHIAHUAHUA. The National Guard monitors the borders of the Mexico border with the United States. In operation are involved in which of the three levels of government. Ciudad Juarez is in addition to the 23 municipalities of the southern border of the country in which the care of the border with the National Guard, to inhibition of migration, in accordance with the agreement with the government of Donald Trump

PHOTO: NACHO RUIZ /CUARTOSCURO

The Mexican President traveled on a commercial flight, and came to this Tuesday, may 7. July in Washingtonpreviously announced, it is a negative test that was performed was, coronavirus

On the morning of Wednesday, Lopez obrador was at a ceremony of depositing of wreath at the memorial for Abraham Lincoln, and later in the same ceremony at the Statue of Benito Juarez.

After both ceremonies, AMLO will be received by the President of the United States to attend the meeting in the White house. In the afternoon, the President of Mexico made a statement to the media, along with Donald Trump. Finally, participation in a work of the leadership of two presidents, with the participation of its delegation and managing Director of the two countries.food

Between the Mexican entrepreneur, the sense of this meeting Ricardo are Salinas Pliego (Grupo Salinas), Carlos Hank González (Grupo Financiero Banorte), Bernardo Gomez (Televisa group), Olegario Vázquez Aldir (Grupo Empresarial Angeles), and Daniel Chavez (Grupo Vidanta).

