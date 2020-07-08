Luchadoras WWE celebrate 4th of July with a photo shoot in bikini

Femeniles WWE stars celebrate 4th of July with a photo shoot in a swimsuit | Fight news

4th of July is a very important day in the United States, as from the beginning of independence, and from 1941, is a national holiday.

Used great holidays, filled with pyrotechnics, but now, in place of the pandemic COVID-19 will be another day.

In any case luchadoras WWE decided to celebrate with a sensual photo shoot in a bikini that we’d like to share.

Luchadoras WWE celebrate 4th of July in a bikini

Mandy rose celebrates his suit, bathroom, please tell me the way to the flag of the United States, asked its followers that they are safe.

Chelsea Green, which already is building a name for itself in the NXT parts the photo on the couch, assuming the swimsuit USA flag, and wished everyone a happy 4th of July.

Beautiful Scarlett, which we showed to be scary, it divides your photo in a bikini, with the top Patriotic, wishing all a happy independence day.

Although it is not part of the WWE, Noelle Foley, the daughter of the violent legend Mick Foley also believes that the gallery in bikini PF directly from the beach.

In WWE very often the sensual conduct the 4th of July, so at the end of this gallery, with a link to the poster The Great American Bash 2005 Torrie Wilson on the cover.

