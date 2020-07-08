Mara Cifuentes showed that pansexual and it was evident that the doubts in her transformation

Model transgender Mara Cifuentes he admitted to thousands of his supporters that is pansexualand also to remove some doubts about its transformation.

Through their account history Instagramyoung activates the “questions”, where he answered some questions asked by users.

In particular, raised the question of support experience with someone other than a male, straight, where he showed that in the process discover their sexuality came to the conclusion that pansexual.

“I realized pansexual. I fell in love with man, his nature, personality, who he is, where is”he said.

It should be borne in mind that people pensexuales involve external factors on gender in the other, feeling the taste more as being human as such.

In addition, between the question by asking him whether to trade with a gay man, explaining: “I’m very attracted to masculinity regardless of gender”.

It is important to remember that big stars like actress Bella Thorne and Miley Cyrus publicly stated pansexuales.

Mara also took the opportunity to allow some doubt in the process of changing male to female, ensuring that it is not a solution, and so was born.

“The experience, physical and spiritual, that is born when he dies”he said.

In addition, he said he always knew it was a woman, despite his appearance and how it is perceived in society.

“I realized that this woman, as I remember. Not what you want to be a woman, I already feel like a woman”he said.

On the other hand, the apprentice sent a strong critical part of their beliefs, stressing that God does not accept “homosexuality”, as she explained various things.

“I’m not gay, and my God does not condemn homosexuals. I’m a transgender. What ignorant. God loves me and not judge me for my appearance. Gold God for all of you with the closed mind”he wrote.

