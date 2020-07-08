Maribel Guardia resulted in the request by Joan Sebastian on his death-bed

Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, a couple from 1992 to 1996 (photo: Cuartoscuro)were

Despite the fact that at the time of death Joan Sebastian it had been several years finished their relationship Maribel Guardiawith whom she had Julian Figueroa, the Band, joined the two artists managed to endure for several years, not only by its lineage in common, but also because it is discounted still persist, a real affection.

The relationship between them was such that a few days of the death of the singer-songwriter, there is a desire, the very personal costa rica was today, 61 years. Maribel Guardia found that “the poet of the people” asked to be the godmother of the first communion of their daughter, Juliana Figueroaknown as the “July Anita”.

The former beauty Queen agreed to the request to think of your time, that they were not come to realize, through their almost non-existent relationship with Erica Alonso, the mother of the girl, this is the reason why he kept his promise had been made, the ‘on-air’.

“On his death-bed told me that July, Anita, her daughter, wanted me to his godmother. I thought that the mother, Erica, I would, because I felt I was not to fall for you. I answered Yes, and at that time he was with us, July, Anita, then I hugged her and told her that this stay with us, because the insurance was not going to happen. The other day I gave him a chain of gold, and told him that I was his godmother “he said of the program Lots Of Soup.

Julian Figueroa was the only child she had, then pair (photo: Instagram@maribelguardia/julian_f.f)

However, in the year 2018, after the death of the author of songs such as “Tattoos” and “24 roses”, the mother of the little Juliana came in contact with the actress and vedette costa rica in order to remind him of the promise made, to his daughter Joan Sebastian, and let him know that he was waiting for them in the religious ceremony.

“He called Me and he recalled the promise he had made to Joan and I said that he, meet it should. Traveled in the United States, and I was the godmother of July, Anita, is a beautiful little girl who looks like me“said the guardian.

After almost five years of the death of the deceased actor, Maribel Guardia speak more positively about him and to ensure that it has great memories Her ex-husband and father of her only son, Julian Figueroa, who is forging at the moment looking to find their own way in the world of regional Mexican. The couple’s relationship lasted from 1992 to 1996, a period within which they have worked together in the soap opera You and I are.

In the year 2018, Maribel Guardia, the godmother of July Anita Figueroa (photo: Instagram@maribelgardia)was

It was horrible, a seductive is innate, I remember that I have my apartment filled with balloons and roses by the stairs, which I also gave away crystals and virgencitas, are gifts that I keep it with much affection

Above Maribel Guardia has already told how she learned, which is also known as “Rhey the Cowboys”: a mutual friend put them in contact, so that the musicians produce a hard drive. “ One day, we, to each other to see again, Joan came to my house and that was the first time that we have engaged us in a discussion and this went on for the first child, the result in the hard disk”, in the program The minute that you changed my destiny.

Once formally the relationship of the couple, the actress founded, “Prisoner of love” said that Joan Sebastian ‘awful Flirty’ with other women, he repeatedly tried to leave, something that the musician took from the best way.

I tried to leave several times, Joan, and you know what he did? I broke the doors of the house, it was scaring a little bit. I was asleep and when he opened his eyes he saw standing in front of the door and I thought I had a bargain

