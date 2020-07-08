Mauricio Herrera and his wife confirmed that tested positive for COVID-19

Mauricio Herrera and his partner Luhana Gardi, you said that you know how it was, it started from COVID-19 (Screen Capture: Twitter @actormauherrera)

The comedian Mauricio Herrera, reported that he and his wife, the actress Luhana Gardi, were diagnosed with a coronavirus. Herrera announced via his Twitter account, to avoid although all of the precautions to Contracting the disease, the results of the tests were positive.

In a press release that in your account is displayed, Herrera says, he began to feel already that some of the characteristic symptoms of the COVID-19, although he said that out of the 15 March was held in detention in order to avoid getting infected, but the measures have failed and you don’t know at what point and to what infected a person with the virus.

We are grateful for the solidarity and love, as well as their concern for our health. From the 15th of March, save, social isolation, but eight days ago we began with the symptoms

Mauricio Herrera said that after learning that tested positive, again and again, the recourse to the advice of your doctor for guidance to isolate the stages, and what kind could be used by treatment, in the case of the symptoms. In the press release he stated the following:

As we stand in front of a virus, to measure, in large, it is a mystery, even for the specialized doctors, and we can’t type ahead of each forecast.

The actor and comedian Mauricio Herrera reported that a few days ago, positive COVID-19 (photo: Cuartoscuro gave)

Despite the fact that it began to have symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, Herrera is a very positive attitude, because he says that an important part of the power comes from to see your trailer. So, what is in the publication mentioned:

“We are confident in the recovery, and if it happens, we will be happy to see you and thank you for support, according to all its forms of expression. We warmly welcome you to our family, friends, and especially a thanks to the audience, which has made us come to the messages and prayers filled with love

The pianist said that it is unknown at what time, and how it was that they contracted the virus; however, it is assumed that it is likely that you have the money, or touch the newspaper as it is the only one who sees it, than what is most likely the most important possibilities, the causes of their propagation.

SOME OF THE ARTISTS, DUE TO THE POSITIVE COVID-19

To endure Cecilia Romo has a longer stay of the detention by the COVID was 19 (photo: Type @claudiaromoedelman)

The case of Mauricio Herrera and Luhana Gardi is just one of the cases of the celebrities that have reported on its positive and that you already have before violently the COVID-19. Here we bring you a small recount of the stronger cases.

Cecilia Romo has been one of the most famous, most had complications in his fight against the new coronavirus. The last news report that he suffered a heart attack, which is already stabilized. Romo has already had four surgeries in the lung, through the promotion of the virus.

A few days before the heart attack, the daughter of Cecilia Romo, Claudia Romo, Edelman, reported that his mother had improved in his health condition and intensive therapy to recover from the last Operation.

Raymundo Capetillo still active on his Twitter account a few days ago (photo: Instagram @raycapetillo)

Raymundo Capetillo was one of the actors, which was added due to the COVID-19. It was your close friend, you Laboriel, who confirmed the news through a tweet. The actor was active, in the month of June, but ceased their activities in the social networks at the beginning of this month.

Toño Mauri was also hospitalized after the positive Test to the virus, in a complicated situation for the family because everyone is caught and ignored the way in which they became ill. Despite the fact that only Mauri worse, a few days before he showed his concern thatdespite compliance with the recommended measures, the spread you gave and couldn’t stop it.

