Megan groaned wage princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York

For more than a year in power, Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe President of Mexico, has its first international tour to visit his colleague Donald Trumpin the United States. Journey, the President of Mexico will not be the same, accompanied by important entrepreneurs.

According to the Ministry of foreign Affairs, the main reason for this meeting is the entry into force of the Agreement Mexico – USA – Canada, and therefore AMLO he took with him from 11 business leaders.

(Universal)

Dependence said that the purpose of the visit of entrepreneurs, the United Mexican States to explore new posibilidaes, which offers T-MEC from the point of view of investment, employment and prosperity.

They are leaders in business who accompany the President during his trip:

(Class)

Patricia Armendáriz Warfrom a Stable Financial

Studied by NAUM, after he continued his education and received a master’s degree in Economics in Cambridge, England, and a Ph. D. in Economics, at Work, at the University of Columbia. This is a very well-known for his participation in the reality show “Shark Tank “Mexico”, but its trajectory is so important that the crisis in 1994 has been instrumental in restructuring the banking system in Mexico.

Karl Bremer-Gutierrez, Financial Value

Dear expert, investor, born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. This is one of the personalities is more important in business development in Mexico. Karl Bremer Wilson was born 1 June 1960, and also participated in the reality show “Shark Tank “Mexico”. See also: 7 points: how come Carlos slim, and remain active in their 80 years?

Daniel Chávez MoránGroup Vidanta

It is the founder, main developer of resorts in Mexico and was recently recognized for two awards for the contribution of tourism and entrepreneurship in our country. Also President of the Foundation ” Delia Morán Vidanta and the Vidanta Foundation, a non-profit organization.

(Universal)

Carlos Slim Helú Group Karst

Born January 28, 1940. in Mexico. Is one of the richest men in the world and one of the entrepreneurs, the degree of influence in Mexico. He studied at the Faculty of NAU, and also that one of the men that more helps the world through their funds.

Brand Shabot Zonana, Architecture and Construction

Activist and community leader that plays as chair of the Community Maguén David and the Chairman of the Committee of Honor and Justice. Represents the interests of the Jewish community in Mexico. See also: I know entrepreneurs that have generated more money from that Donald trump is the President

In addition, they will Miguel Rincon ArredondoBio Pappel; Bernardo GomezGroup Televisa; Carlos Hank Gonzálezfrom the financial Group Banorte; Francisco Gonzalez SanchezGroup of Multimedia assets; Olegario Vázquez Direnfrom a group of Business Angels, and Ricardo Salinas’s BooksGroup Salinas, one of the men that recently was with the President of Mexico.