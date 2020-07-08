Off-Side: Eugenio Derbez surprised his wife Alessandra Rosaldo with romantic

Eugenio Derbez met 8 years married with the actress Alessandra Rosaldo and decided to surprise his wife with a romantic serenade in the privacy of your home, before the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.

To share the Mexican actor, who is in charge, his happiness in his profile of Instagram. “I prepared a surprise for Alessandra Rosaldo. What do you boys in your wedding day?: A) we celebrate the day of the wedding (that is, each person with their guests) (B) Cenita intimate romance for two. (It is not complicated, we are in quarantine ) C) Or we remember. (Part of personal development is to forget our mistakes). I’ve been in this year, I ad-libbed a serenade for Ale”said.

As could be observed, in the video, the serenade was responsible for his son Vadhir Derbez, who sang “I Believe in you”, a popular song from the group Reik.

Alessandra Rosaldo was very moved by the details of her beloved husband, and wept, at all times. The actress from “Love is my sin” has also devote his account of Instagram, a few words to Eugenio Derbez.

“Happy anniversary, love of my life! A-8 Years Of Marriage! 8 years of dancing with them, sometimes the same dance, the sometimes a bit uncoordinated and times of aircraft approaching and out of rhythm. But we are still here, dancing together. Our dance takes forever the perfect rhythm of our imperfect love. I love you Eugenio”the public message of Rosaldo was.

Alessandra Rosaldo and comedian Eugenio Derbez had a dream wedding in 2012. The fruit of their love was born in the small Aitana.

