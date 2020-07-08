Oh, I do not go out! Kourtney Kardashian say good-bye to reality TV show family, What happened?

United States.- After the rear of rumors and indecisiones by secular Courtney Kardashianand it seems that this is the final verdict. According to the information became known, the lady showed that will already be in the TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. Despite the fact that it has been almost ten years since he decided to air his life out the door and think no more. The message that not only ventilated on all four sides, but in the style of Kim Kardashian.

The actress, although large, did not prevent them to continue the legacy of his family. This is because the message was accompanied by photos that will make issue July-August the famous magazine Vogue, in your version Arabia. Among his statements, also said that this decision was correct, because to be outside of the camera allows you to spend more time with their children: Mason dash (10), Penelope Scotland (7) and Reign Aston Disick (5).

Need to relax

In addition, Courtney Kardashian he assured that also I would like to focus his days in business “Poosh”. This company deals with the best lifestyle. On the other hand, if we are talking about her husband Scott Disick is not yet known what that will do exactly this same decision his wife. As many fans know almost everything dynasty the Kardashian-Jenner will take part in the famous program, transferred to “E!”.

“After spending much of the last 12 years of the operators, the tears accompanied, not surprisingly, season 18 Keeping Up with the Kardashians focus on the exit from the center,” says star, 41. In addition, he said that the reality show I do with her “I felt unsatisfied, and he turned into the environment toxic for me to follow occupies a large part of my life in it.”

After the close of the century, Courtney Kardashian couldn’t cover the sun with a finger, and he had to admit the benefits that this show has brought to his life. “I am grateful for these amazing memories, and life that our, me and my family.” It should be noted that while no party The Kardashian-Jenner how did you respond to unexpected news. The new season will talk about this solution?