Otis is a fully project Vince McMahon

If at the beginning of this year someone would have said that Otis will be the next big star that Vince McMahon was looking to push, I’m going to laugh immediately. It all started when Otis was trying to get to a meeting with Mandy rose and this last decided on Valentine’s day. To the disappointment of Otis, Dolph Ziggler forward, and stole their meeting, while Otis is a good time. In the following weeks, it was discovered that Sonia Deville has been a Star that he plays with life, I think he could afford his personal life.

After the competition during the week, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler was found in battle at Wrestlemania 36. Otis emerged victorious after a little help Mandy rose. Since then, rose and Otis was doing in company on SmackDown.

After he the girl of his dreams, Otis surprised the WWE Universe when he won the fight Money In The Bank Ladder. The contract in the portfolio, ensures the possibility of the Universal WWE Championship that is currently Braun Strowman.

Vince McMahon we Otis

Reportedly more fresh portal Fightful Select Otis traction current should be Vince McMahon. It is reported that the President was the brain behind a couple of Otis Mandy rose and give her a suitcase of Money In The Bank. It Seems That Mr.. Money In The Bank ” – one of the favorites, Vince McMahon and “the project completameente Vince McMahon”. Not only in General, but his comrade, Heavy Machinery, Tucker, has caused a positive impression on backstage.

In the episode of SmackDown after winning the suitcase of Money In The Bank, Mr. Money In The Bank joined Braun Strowman for reflection on the computer The Miz and John Morrison. After the completion of the fight and achieved victory, Otis has caused the result, while Mandy rose distracting the champion of Universal. To not become reality, but Overall is one step to win your first tournament himself in WWE.

Although it to gain weight missing in action in the middle of the ring in extreme last SmackDown doesn’t mean he lost his appetite. With Vince McMahon behind him, a member of the Heavy Machinery can become a Champion, Universal in the near future.

