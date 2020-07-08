Photos of Actress Instagram Briggitte Bozzo reduces his chest at the age of 18 years





THE ABOVE CONTENT IS SINGLEPOST

A few days ago Briggitte Bozzo caused a stir among their fans, seeing that had surgery is both due to health problems.

Young actress Instagram played the daughter of actress Columbia Maritza Rodriguez in the television “soap Opera “Silvana”, without wool”, and in 2016.

With the help of social networking has made it known that we conducted operations for breast reduction, because there were health problems caused by the disproportionate.

“I had a breast reduction because I was the cause of the scoliosis, and I’m sure it even a lot of the back then I had to go to the shrink,” – said in a series of videos, which he published in Instagram Stories.

In addition, he said that the surgery, he was lasted 5 hours, and although didn’t have any complications, it is difficult comes in the present restoration.

“I still feel weak, better than the first days. I lost a lot of blood in surgery and so I have had low blood pressure and the like,” said the young man, whom she also participated in other successful telenovelas like “Abyss of passion”, “Hearts courageous” and “I Want to love you.”

For all this long time of recovery, it will be with my mom.

“I already feel a little better, but the truth is, my mother instagram very well,” he assured Briggitte, who has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram.

Other attractions in addition, the actress

Hollywood is often seen that many women do to increase breast size to feel more beautiful, but hard to find women who decided to reduce her Breasts.

Ariel Winter: Breast size brought back pain and did not allow him to be calm for a long period of time. So I decided to reduce my Breasts, reaching the size of the Cup F.

Ariel Winter shows, proud, and surgery scars to reduce the breast

Sofia Vergara: Came to look at the size of her chest problems, so he decided to reduce several sizes. Although she did not want to abandon his physical, of course, understood that may be useful for your career and for your health.

Came to look at the size of her chest problems, so he decided to reduce several sizes. Although she did not want to abandon his physical, of course, understood that may be useful for your career and for your health. Victoria Beckham: Was Spice Girl repented prosthesis that was in my youth and I decided to get rid of them.

Was Spice Girl repented prosthesis that was in my youth and I decided to get rid of them. Scarlett Johansson: The actress has decided to reduce the size of Breasts, health. The decision that will improve their quality of life.

PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson wows with a huge cleavage, after breast reduction