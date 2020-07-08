Remember, Erasmo Catarino? After winning ‘Academy’ and life with the tragedy, again at TV Azteca

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
5


Mexico City.- Erasmo Catarinothe native of Xalpatláhuac, warrior, rose to fame in The Academy by winning the highly successful reality show TV Azteca in the Fourth Generation. The singer, before the music, made a career as a teacher in the Normal Tlapa.

His humbleness and talent catapulted him almost had insured the success of tragedies end, however, strong in his life that forced him, his career, and you go away for a while on the musical map.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here