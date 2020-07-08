Remember, Erasmo Catarino? After winning ‘Academy’ and life with the tragedy, again at TV Azteca

Mexico City.- Erasmo Catarinothe native of Xalpatláhuac, warrior, rose to fame in The Academy by winning the highly successful reality show TV Azteca in the Fourth Generation. The singer, before the music, made a career as a teacher in the Normal Tlapa.

His humbleness and talent catapulted him almost had insured the success of tragedies end, however, strong in his life that forced him, his career, and you go away for a while on the musical map.

As I said, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante a few months ago, a few years ago a family that was very close to him, and his family was extorted, kidnapped. The terrible event has affected very strongly to his family and him, so much so that his wife in the third month, was pregnant, lost her baby.

The impact of all this orilló that the Erasmus programme is far from his greatest passion, the music, and great sadness in the audience. It was up to 2018, the singer returned to the stage and released the single The cheesy.

After a visit in the morning The sun comes out (the Image TV) and Vivalavi the Multimediathe winner The Academy, that is part of the same generation Yuridia and Cynthia Rodriguezvisited new account in the forums of the company that was born in order to celebrate their 15-year career and present their new musical material.

Erasmus was in Windowwhere Daniel Bisagno and Pedrito Single he said that the two of you as a Pati Chapoy knew since I saw his audition that he would win The Academy.

I would like to thank you for this space. Aztec, my house, I opened the door, to be able to, this dream that I thought impossible. The audience has accompanied me, with high and low. My family in good times and in bad times,” said Erasmus.

The guerrero presents her new album Turn back the timethat from now on all digital platforms.

Source: Instagram @ventaneandouno and YouTube channel from Image Entertainment