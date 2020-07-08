Salvador Zerboni is responding to the controversy of Livia Brito for the alleged assault

A few days ago Livia Brito was indicted for allegedly banged next to her boyfriend, Mariano Martinez, paparazzi Ernesto Zepeda You have photos on the beaches of Cancun. In the middle of the controversy, the actor Salvador Zerboni he responded to the controversy that involved his former partner and he mentioned that he knew a similar situation in the involved actress was The Pilots.
In an interview for the program First-hand, Salvador Zerboni, who was the partner Livia Britoads the allegations faced by the Cuban actress. The actor Abyss of passion he mentioned that the job of a paparazzi, who has to be respected.
“I wouldn’t say strange, but… well, it is unusual for my ex. I don’t know how their situation, what it was that triggered what happened, but the other day someone has something similar and asked me,” said Salvador Zerboni.
Later, the actor Salvador Zerboni he spoke of a friend who had Livia Britoafter the two actors decided to end their courtship.
“To me, went with this young, because I met him, now Said, has also told me that you had difficulties, and that the men. When I met him, I said: “it Comes to a guy like me, that we was suddenly explosive,” and for nothing a sweet cabr…, super tender, kind, decent. Then I said: ‘Or Zerboni or Told that they are bad, maybe she is the one that is wrong,” said the actor.
Zerboni remembers the controversial moment with Livia Brito
The actor spoke about an episode in which came out in the defense Livia Britoaccording to some people the respect is missing. He also added that the work of a photographer should be respected.
“It’s a struggle, it was at the time that was arranged and Yes, I had to lift the hand, because I lacked the respect (…) I give the face, and I don’t regret it. In any case, I think, to say that it is very implausible that wrong is what makes a paparazzi, because it is his job, to photos of a person who is a public person,” said Salvador Zerboni.
In addition, Salvador Zerboni he said that it is sad to see happen to the actress for this situation, but wanted to talk more about his relationship with Livia Brito.
“It is sad that something bad happened, because I don’t want to evil to no one (…) What also happened to me, in the time when he spoke, what he had to say, now I have nothing bad or good to say of it either,” said the actor.
Re-play-video
office
Gallery: the faces and expressions of the landfill (Millennium)
“The birth was an encounter with myself. My creativity and generate new ways of cooperation “, Germán. (Jorge González)
“It worries Me very much. In my family, you two are dead by covid-19 and the other is the death in the hospital,” Ana María. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“The running of the bulls is a part of my life,” says Arturo Gutierrez. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“It has helped Me to appreciate life and closer to the spiritual”, Maria Theresa. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“It has made Me to appreciate, more school, because I feel boring,” Karla. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“We have learned to live with it, a task that soon have in common: the care of Axolotls, but, what we achieved,” Alejandra and Eduardo. (Ariana Perez)
“The hardest part of the landfill was to adapt to life in a new way, where you have what is leaves only is necessary”, Jesus(Araceli Lopez)
“The pandemic has me worry and grief, because the virus has an impact on my family,” said Ramón Gómez. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“You will enjoy the daily things of life. If you have a passion for something, the distance is not an obstacle,” said David. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“I realized that we are immersed in the everyday and forget to cultivate personal relationships”, Cynthia Chambers. (Jorge González)
“I have come to understand that, in spite of the technological progress that mankind is vulnerable; we are shaped by the covid-19”, Hector. (Ariana Perez)
“I’ve learned to stay at home, I like to be with my parents, although I’m bored… I liked my life.” Victoria. (Jorge González)
“This birth, I did not understand the patience that I need to change things”, Esthela. ( Ariana Perez)
“It fascinated Me, because I was with my family, live a lot”, Simon Ramirez. (Juan Carlos Bautista)
“I had a routine that was my maximum, both academically and socially, I thought it was nothing special, but the strange” part. (Ariana Perez)
“The pandemic has moved away from a lot of the people we love”, Darius. (Ariana Perez)
“I miss my school friends. I want to go to the school of truth, not in the computer”. Alejandro. (Jorge González)
“The house for so long is not funny, but I’ve learned to study more math with the platform” Gala. (Jorge González)
18/18 FILMS