Shows Johnny Deep) who demanded a divorce after his wife defecará in bed

United States.- The woman submitted on Twitter with anonymous accounts, for the alleged violation, which took place in 2014, but the singer Justin Bieber decided to refute this fact with some evidence.

It was Saturday evening, which was opened an incident occurred in the city of Austin, TexasMarch 9, 2014.

After accusing singer denied accusations that he insulted her with words and acts of a sexual woman by the name of ‘Daniel’.

“I don’t usually look at things, because I have a contract with accusations and casual throughout my career, but after talking with my wife and my team, decided to talk about that night,” Bieber wrote on his Twitter on Sunday evening.

“Rumors is rumors, but sexual violence is something I don’t agree,” he added. “I wanted to speak at once, but out of respect for the many victims that in order to cope with these problems every day, I just wanted to make sure to gather the facts before making statements.”

“In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter, which told the story of himself, is associated with sexual violence, March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, hotel Four Seasons. I want to be clear. There is no truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show you what I’ve never been to this place,” said Bieber. “As he told his story, was surprised the crowd at Sxsw in Austin, where he appeared on the scene with my assistant in the work pane, mouse and sang some songs. The fact that this man did not know that I went to this show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. “

Bieber posted links to articles and photographs in social networks and screenshots of letters and influence in the city, for the relevant period.

He said that he did not remain in Four Seasonslocation, of course, the incident, but what happened the evening of 9 March 2014, Airbnb and 10 March 2014. in Westin.

“Every complaint of sexual violence should be taken very seriously, and so needed in my answer. However, this story is actually impossible, and therefore I will work with Twitter and authority to bring the case to court”, – he wrote Bieber.

However, after these statements, the other woman introduced its alleged history, which States that in 2015, was also damaged in the same young.

“I Think, Daniel. I, too, am a victim of sexual violence by Justin Bieber,” reads the publication to open multiple documents, which tells his story.

I believe Daniel, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

However, the canadian has not given to know their position in relation to this second assertion, however, a source close to the situation told ET magazine that this last accusation is not true, and say that this date was present at the Met Gala, and immediately flew to Los Angeles with Hailey Baldwin, and I didn’t stay in new York.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumours are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. Not A Fist. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw, where it appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

From 2014 This article talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because of a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However, And never stayed at the four seasons hotel on the 9th or the 10th. This person put up another tweet earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore, And stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin hotel because our reservation at L? Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional Manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena on march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night, and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th Selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again, not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

I won’t be using Mike Lowry anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

