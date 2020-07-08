Sisters Jenner accused of not paying its employees – Hondudiario

*** Women entrepreneurs was accused in social networks, not to be empáticas with the people who work for them.

Kylie Jenner is again at the centre of controversy after he accused him, along with her sister Kendall Jenner, who do not pay the workers their popular brands.

Young businesswoman again cause controversy in social networks, but this time not because of his extravagant lifestyle, or release some new collections, but also due to the lack of sympathy for the thousands of people, according to determine the Internet users.

Kylie is the owner of several cosmetic companies, and among them, Kylie Kylie Cosmetics and Skin also released a new clothing line with her older sister, Kendall Jenner name KENDALL + KYLIE, but the group to which the mark has not paid its employees, which are financial resources.

Group Global Brand, the head of his clothing line, even recalled their current orders and reducing staff in Los Angeles, as in Bangladesh that left more than 50 thousand employees, most of whom are women, who have no insurance, the cost of treatment.

And that because of the pandemic on Covid – 19 deals, many companies were seriously affected, and take action very radical, was to affect the lives of thousands of people.

The problem is that a few stars like Kylie Jenner are not, therefore, in the production of our products that use women with low levels of resources for their development.

Before these charges, the woman released a statement via the official accounts Kendall and Kylie, which denies.

“We would like to handle the hearing, unfortunately, says that Global Brands Group offers our brand and that we’re late wages of workers of garment factories in Bangladesh by the pandemic in COVID-19”.

In a statement, indicate that in the past had a business relationship with a company accused of committing, but currently have no relationship, so that the charges of failing to pay employees not directly connected to the Jenner sisters. Who/Hondudiario

