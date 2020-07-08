Stop César Duarte, Governor of Chihuahua, in the United States

The Department of Justice of the United States drew the attention of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington the capture César Duarte Jáquezthe former Governor of Chihuahua (2010-2016), in Florida.

THE UNIVERSAL by his sources, which is confirmed in the u. s. capital, that Duarte is arrested Florida and that, in brief, the authorities, the details of the arrest officially announced.

In 2017, the justice of Chihuahua is the first arrest warrant, which came after the discovery of a public debt of 48 billion pesos adopted, a defalcation to the state Treasury of some 6 billion pesos, and the diversion of 250 million pesos for the campaign of the Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) in the year 2015.

This year, the then attorney General of the Republic (PGRrequested Interpol the emission of the red chip-looking in 190 countries around the exmandatario, according to the The Prosecutor’s office of Chihuahua Questions to the dependence of the support of the Federal government to comply with the order of the comprehension.

In September of last year, the pico Duarte is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in may of 2019, the PRI advocated his expulsion from the party.

In January 2020, the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR), renewed the request for the arrest in the United States for the purposes of extradition.

This magazine also confirmed the arrest of Duarte Jáquez with the Mexican authorities.

